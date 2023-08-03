Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $277.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average of $276.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,987. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.92.

View Our Latest Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.