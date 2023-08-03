Summit Global Investments Sells 3,415 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.60. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $132.12 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.