Summit Global Investments Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.07.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. B. Riley upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
