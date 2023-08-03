Summit Global Investments Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

