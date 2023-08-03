SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $822.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

