Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 254.89 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

