Susquehanna Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $105.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,617,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

