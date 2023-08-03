Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,293 shares of company stock valued at $855,067. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.