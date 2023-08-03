Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TPR opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

