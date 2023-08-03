TD Cowen Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $350.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.21.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $358.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.01. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

