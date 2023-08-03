TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

