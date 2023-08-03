Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

