Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.02.

Get Traeger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COOK

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of COOK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $509.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.