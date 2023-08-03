Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.
