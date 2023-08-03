Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Ternium Stock Down 6.9 %

Ternium stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ternium by 793.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

