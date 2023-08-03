Terrence R. Curtin Sells 70,721 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEL opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

