TETRA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,640% compared to the average daily volume of 582 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
TETRA Technologies stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
