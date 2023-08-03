TETRA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,640% compared to the average daily volume of 582 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

