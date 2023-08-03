Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 51190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 33.09%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

