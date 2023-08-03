The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Allstate Trading Down 5.8 %

ALL stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.