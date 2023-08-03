The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

