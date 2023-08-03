The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Brink’s Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s
In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
