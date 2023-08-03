The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.81%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

