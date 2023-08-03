The Travelers Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.10 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

