Thomas M. Havens Sells 9,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

