Thomas M. Havens Sells 9,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ryder System Stock Performance
NYSE:R opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on R
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.