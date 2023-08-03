ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $168,386.76 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $168,386.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trinity Tvl X, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 15,883 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,984.43.

On Friday, May 19th, Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00.

ThredUp Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of TDUP opened at $3.63 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in ThredUp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

