Timothy P. Noyes Sells 5,478 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $98,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Timothy P. Noyes sold 4,522 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $81,893.42.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

