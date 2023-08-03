Timothy P. Noyes Sells 5,478 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $98,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 17th, Timothy P. Noyes sold 4,522 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $81,893.42.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

