Timothy Tomlinson Sells 590 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

