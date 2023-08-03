Todd B. Strubbe Sells 8,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

