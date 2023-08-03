Traders Buy Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 646,986 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 313,123 call options.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock worth $27,513,966 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.