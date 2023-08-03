Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,074 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $367.40 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.63.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

