Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,629 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

DFS opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

