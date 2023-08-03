Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,380 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

