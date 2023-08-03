Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 343 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $340.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 447.36% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.88.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

