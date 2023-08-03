Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.