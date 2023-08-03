Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

