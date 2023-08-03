Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.