Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 80,211 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 1,065,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

