Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.49 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,004,000 after acquiring an additional 860,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.