Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.75 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.31 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

