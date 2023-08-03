Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,345,000 after buying an additional 689,288 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

