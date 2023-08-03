Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kellogg

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.