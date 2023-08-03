Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,402 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

