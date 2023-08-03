Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.