Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

