Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 14,060 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

