Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 161,866 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,866 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after buying an additional 2,114,418 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.