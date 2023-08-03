Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,840 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

