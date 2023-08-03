Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,684 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

VRSK opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.