Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,180 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

