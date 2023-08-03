TTP Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

