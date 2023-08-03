TTP Investments Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

